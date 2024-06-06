Mastercard has extended its strategic partnership with the fintech solutions provider OPay to provide innovative customized banking solutions to meet the Egyptian market’s needs, as per an emailed press release.

In order to promote OPay’s expansion in the Egyptian market, Mastercard will offer advisory services via its team of advisors to further leverage the digital banking products and financial services sector.

This collaboration is an extension of a previous one, which aimed to promote digital financial inclusion.

