Cairo – Mubasher: MNT-Halan has received approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) to implement in Egypt electronic Know Your Customer, according to a press release.

This step marks a leap forward in Egypt's fintech sector, delivering a seamless digital experience.

Mounir Nakhla, Founder and CEO of MNT-Halan, stated: "FRA’s approval of e-KYC marks a major step forward in our journey to simplify finance. This will unlock access to finance for millions of people digitally and allow us to break barriers like never before."

The e-KYC allows a fully digital onboarding experience, enabling users to open and activate their accounts in minutes and gain instant access to credit limits and investment opportunities.

It also eliminates the need for paper signatures and in-person identity checks, making financial services more accessible and convenient.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher