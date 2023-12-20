Mastercard and Masria Digital Payments (MDP) have jointly launched the first Carbon Calculator in Egypt, according to an emailed press release.

The Carbon Calculator will allow customers to gauge and take into account the environmental impact of their purchases.

The solution will provide MDP’s customers with a seamless and suitable way to measure their estimated carbon footprint generated by card purchases.

It will also assist users in determining their estimated carbon emissions, in order to make more informed purchasing decisions.

“This will be a significant step in leveraging MDP’s network to promote responsible practices and a sustainable future. As our customers respond to increased consumer desire to make more eco-friendly choices, we are making a firm commitment to reducing our environmental footprint,” Ahmed Nafie, CEO at MDP, said.

“Reinforcing our dedication to building a more sustainable future, the Carbon Calculator seeks to inspire individuals to take action to protect our climate and environment. As part of our commitment to driving our business toward net zero emissions by 2040, we hope to expand the benefits of this practical tool to other partners in Egypt and the wider region,” Inji Borai, Country Manager, Egypt, Mastercard, commented.

