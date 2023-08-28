Mastercard has partnered with Ingiz, an Egyptian family financial management start-up, to launch an innovative digital payments application to boost financial literacy and inclusion among youth in Egypt, according to a press release on August 27th.

Under the strategic partnership, Ingiz will make use of Mastercard’s digital payment technology to enhance its suite of financial products designed to serve the needs of children and youth.

Moreover, the partnership targets easing the process of payment as well as expanding the app’s footprint to reach a diverse range of merchants and consumers.

" The partnership will enable us to offer an unparalleled financial education experience that prepares our youth for a brighter tomorrow," Sherif Ramadan, CEO of Ingiz, commented.

“Our partnership with Ingiz will deliver a robust and intuitive family financial management app that unlocks access to secure and innovative payment options for future generations,” Inji Borai, Country Manager, Egypt and North Africa, Mastercard, said.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).