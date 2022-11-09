Mastercard has entered a strategic partnership with Arab African International Bank (AAIB) to accelerate the digital transformation process in Egypt’s financial ecosystem, according to an emailed press release on November 8th.

The long-term partnership will pay attention to the implementation of AAIB digital transformation strategy.

Under the partnership, Mastercard and AAIB will offer state-of-the-art payment solutions that serve the increasing consumer demand for convenient and safe digital payment methods.

“Mastercard is committed to empowering financial institutions with innovative payment solutions that accelerate digital growth and create meaningful customer experiences,” Khalid Elgibali, Division President, Middle East, and North Africa at Mastercard, said.

“Our long-standing collaboration with AAIB builds on Mastercard's commitment to drive sustainable growth, expand cashless societies, and create a bright and inclusive future for all,” Elgibali added.

This move came in line with Mastercard’s global pledge to bring a total of 1 billion people and 50 million micro and small businesses into the digital economy by 2025.

