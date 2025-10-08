Egypt - The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) hosted a delegation from the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre to learn from Egypt’s experience in managing free and investment zones.

The visit took place within the framework of cooperation between GAFI and the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), aimed at strengthening the management capacities of economic zones worldwide, with support from the World Trade Organization’s Enhanced Integrated Framework programme.

The delegation included Leon Chimpone Soko, Director of Project Management at the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre; Erasto Mabundiola, Investment and Trade Promotion Officer at the centre; and Dushyant Thakur, Deputy Executive Director of WAIPA.

The visitors were received by Ahmed Bediwy, Head of the Investment Promotion Sector at GAFI, who reviewed recent developments in Egypt’s investment climate and the authority’s ongoing efforts to enhance the business environment and attract foreign direct investment. He underscored the crucial role of free and investment zones as key drivers of investment attraction, exports, and job creation.

Bediwy also commended WAIPA’s efforts to foster institutional cooperation among member countries and strengthen the capacities of investment promotion agencies worldwide.

Members of the Malawian delegation presented an overview of their centre’s activities in promoting trade and investment, highlighting both the opportunities and challenges facing Malawi. They expressed their interest in expanding cooperation and exchanging expertise with their Egyptian counterparts.

The visit programme included both theoretical and practical components designed to provide the delegation with a comprehensive understanding of Egypt’s free zone and investment zone management model. A detailed presentation outlined the legislative and regulatory framework governing these zones, their operational mechanisms, and the range of services and incentives available to domestic and foreign investors. The presentation also showcased success stories in manufacturing, exports, and employment generation, and demonstrated how investment opportunities are presented through Egypt’s Investment Map platform.

Field visits complemented the programme, allowing the delegation to observe Egypt’s experience first-hand. These included a tour of the Investors Service Centre to review the integrated services provided to investors, a visit to the Nasr City Free Zone as a model of general zone operations, and an inspection of the Suez Canal Economic Zone to learn about Egypt’s pioneering experience in developing special economic zones and attracting high value-added investments.

