Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated OPPO’s new mobile phone factory in 10th of Ramadan City, marking a major step in the company’s $50 million investment plan to expand manufacturing operations in Egypt, as per a statement.

Madbouly said the factory’s opening aligns with the goals of the presidential initiative Egypt Makes Electronics, which seeks to make the electronics industry a key pillar of Egypt’s economic growth, double exports, and reduce imports of electronic and electrical devices.

He praised Egyptian engineers, technicians, and workers for their high craftsmanship and quality, noting that their products match those produced in developed countries.

The prime minister added that the initiative has already delivered tangible results, including a rise in exports, more local companies entering the market, and the establishment of international manufacturing facilities for mobile phones, tablets, and fiber optic cables in Egypt.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat said that the factory creates 2,000 jobs and strengthen Egypt’s position as a regional hub for electronics manufacturing, he added.

The minister explained that implementing the mobile phone governance system has helped bolster investor confidence in Egypt’s business environment, encouraging more global players to expand production.

Egypt has so far attracted 15 mobile phone and accessories brands with a combined annual capacity of 20 million units and total investments of around $200 million.

President of OPPO Middle East and North Africa Lay Ren said the factory embodies OPPO’s commitment to Egypt and its belief in the transformative power of technology.

He added that local manufacturing is central to OPPO’s strategy, aligning closely with Egypt Makes Electronics.

By training local talent according to international standards, he said, the company supports Egypt’s economic development while ensuring products meet global quality benchmarks.

The 24,000-square-meter facility employs about 2,000 Egyptian engineers, technicians, and quality specialists, all trained under OPPO’s global manufacturing standards. The factory currently produces 400,000 units per month—about 5 million annually—with a local value-added rate exceeding 42%.

It currently operates 17 production lines and plans to expand this number to 20 by the first quarter of 2026, boosting monthly output to 500,000 units.

The factory has begun supplying the Egyptian market with locally produced devices, including the Reno12, Reno13, and Reno14 series, as well as the A5 Pro and A6 Pro models.

OPPO also plans to start exporting to Arab markets by the end of next year and to add production lines for wearable devices such as smartwatches, fitness bands, and earphones in Egypt over the coming stages.

