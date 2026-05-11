Egypt’s banks are walking a tightrope between absorbing excess liquidity and defending the pound against fresh foreign-exchange pressures. With high liquidity buffers carried over from 2025, the system is awash with deposits, pushing both state-owned and private banks to rely on high-yield certificates, flexible repricing tools, and short-term foreign-currency products to contain cash flows and stabilize savings. While these measures provide immediate relief and help retain foreign exchange (FX) liquidity within the formal system, they expose banks to refinancing risks, margin compression, and higher rate sensitivity, raising concerns that short-term tactics could undermine structural funding resilience over the long run.

Volatile FX and Excess Liquidity

The Egyptian pound’s brief strengthening in April, as Gulf conflict shocks abated, brought a fleeting sense of stability to an otherwise volatile foreign-exchange environment. According to Trade Economics, the Egyptian Pound has appreciated by 1.73% over April but has depreciated by 5.64% over the last 12 months. This temporary improvement belies an underlying structural liquidity overhang in the banking system that has spilled from 2025 into 2026.

In fact, liquidity levels in 2025 were still very high and stable, with local-currency liquidity at 40.3% and foreign-currency liquidity at 79.5%, well above the minimum requirements of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) of 20% and 25%, respectively. These high buffers were supported by a loan-to-deposit ratio of just 66.4% at the end of the fourth quarter, evidence of a system flush with deposits and limited credit absorption, according to the CBE. This dynamic has continued into 2026, with excess cash liquidity potentially flowing into FX demand at the first sign of weakening confidence.

Foreign-Currency Mobilization Efforts

Facing a persistent liquidity overhang and renewed FX sensitivity, Egypt’s banks have moved aggressively in 2026 to absorb excess cash and retain foreign currency within the formal system. State-owned lenders, the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), Banque Misr, and Banque du Caire, have taken the lead, deploying high-yield instruments designed to lock in deposits for longer tenors. Their flagship offering remains three-year certificates at 17.25%, a continuation of the strategy used to stabilize savings flows after the 2024–2025 monetary tightening cycle.

Furthermore, private banks have responded with even more flexible tools. The Commercial International Bank (CIB) has introduced a variable-return certificate that offers an annual return of 19.5%, allowing rapid repricing in response to market conditions. These instruments are specifically designed to attract liquidity without committing banks to long-term fixed-rate obligations.

At the same time, a parallel effort is underway in foreign-currency mobilization. Banks have rolled out short-term USD deposits offering 1–3.5% returns across maturities ranging from one week to 12 months, aiming to keep FX liquidity within the banking sector rather than in informal channels. This strategy aligns with the CBE’s broader objective of reducing pressure on net foreign assets while maintaining a more flexible FX regime.

Ahmed, a 35-year-old banking expert, tells Arab Finance: "Short-term USD deposits retain FX liquidity only in the short run. In the short term, dollar deposits can draw liquidity from the secondary or black market, with banks offering competitive returns, supported by the CBE, to help stabilize the exchange rate. However, long-term solutions are needed to ensure strong returns on the Egyptian pound against the dollar; otherwise, investors will continue to favor the dollar due to its higher returns, thus entrenching dollarization."

Ahmed Fawzy Hussein, a PhD holder and assistant professor of economics, cautions that “reliance on short-term instruments can amplify FX risk if global volatility persists. High-yield short-term certificates may absorb liquidity today, but they also create a rollover risk. If maturities coincide with weaker global risk appetite or portfolio outflows, FX pressure can reappear more sharply.”

Additionally, recent liquidity data from the CBE (updated May 4th, 2026) shows continued reliance on the overnight deposit facility, with banks placing between EGP 10–53 billion daily during the April–May maintenance period, clear evidence of abundant system-wide liquidity. This reinforces the urgency behind banks’ product adjustments: without active sterilization, excess cash risks flowing into FX demand, undermining the pound’s fragile April recovery.

Private Vs. State-owned Banks Strategy

There is a difference in the strategies of private and state-owned banks. “Private banks tend to compete aggressively on rates to attract and retain deposits, which boosts competitiveness but can make their funding more rate sensitive. State-owned banks rely more on scale and depositor confidence, giving them a stickier funding base and greater resilience, even if they are less aggressive on yield,” Sherif Taha, a banking expert, tells Arab Finance.

Hussein adds that the broader consequence of shifting monetary transmission outside formal policy channels is “fragmentation of the policy signal. When households and banks read the monetary stance through exceptional bank certificates rather than the policy-rate corridor or yield curve, the central bank’s signal becomes less clean. Over time, this weakens the link between deposit rates, lending rates, and inflation expectations, while compressing margins and raising the economy-wide cost of capital.”

Moreover, private banks are more flexible, offering a wide range of products tailored to clients' needs in various ways to maintain their portfolios and achieve profitability. State-owned banks, on the other hand, rely on a large and stable deposit base linked to the public sector and depend more on public trust in the public sector than in the private sector. This provides better funding stability, especially regarding financing costs, even if it comes at the expense of faster pricing and changing profit margins, according to Ahmed.

Flexibility in Volatile Environments

Short-term repricing has a positive side. “Banks benefit from short-term repricing because it allows them to respond quickly to liquidity pressures, inflation shifts, and changes in monetary policy. In volatile environments, that flexibility is useful because institutions can adjust pricing rapidly to defend deposits and manage immediate funding stress,” according to Taha.

However, relying on short-term obligations carries risks. Ahmed explains: “While banks can benefit from being able to keep pace with changes in monetary policy, there is a risk of a significant increase in the cost of financing if interest rates rise, or that depositors may switch to better alternatives with higher returns than bank interest.”

“The vulnerability is that this creates a more reactive funding structure rather than a stable one,” Taha points out. The main risks include refinancing and rollover risk. “When funding is concentrated in short-duration instruments, banks must constantly renew those liabilities. If market sentiment shifts or depositors find better alternatives, liquidity can exit quickly,” he adds.

Margin compression is another risk. Taha explains that “if banks repeatedly raise rates to retain deposits, their funding costs rise faster than asset yields can adjust, especially when loan books are priced over a longer term.”

Equally important, “clients may become conditioned to chase the highest short-term return rather than maintain relationship-based deposits, making the deposit base more volatile and less sticky,” Taha says.

Taha also points to weak balance-sheet planning, highlighting that “dependence on tactical repricing can discourage the development of durable structural funding sources, such as longer-duration deposits or diversified wholesale funding channels.”

Accordingly, “there is a genuine risk that tactical tightening today can weaken structural funding stability tomorrow if it becomes the default strategy rather than a temporary response,” Taha warns.

Hussein underscores that while liquidity mop-up can stabilize expectations in the short run, “stable foreign direct investment is not attracted by high nominal yields alone. Investors look for currency convertibility, policy predictability, and a credible medium-term macro framework. If mop-up becomes a recurring emergency instrument, it signals persistent macro stress and future depreciation risk.” He argues that alternatives should include orthodox liquidity-management tools such as open-market operations, Treasury-bill sterilization, and reserve-requirement adjustments, alongside deeper local-currency debt markets.

Egypt’s banking sector has shown agility in addressing excess liquidity and renewed foreign-exchange pressures, deploying high-yield certificates, agile repricing instruments, and short-term FX products to stabilize savings and defend the pound. These measures bought time and eased immediate risks, but they also highlight the trade-off between tactical relief and structural resilience.

Banks are forced to depend on short-term instruments, which leaves them open to refinancing pressures, margin compression, and volatile depositor behavior. The model is fragile when the pricing needs to be reset quickly.

For long-term stability, the sector needs to go beyond reactive tightening and invest in structural funding solutions that balance competitiveness and resilience. Without such a shift, today’s tactical interventions risk becoming tomorrow’s vulnerabilities, exposing monetary stability to the very pressures they were designed to contain.

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