Egypt’s Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk announced that the stock of South Korean direct investments in Egypt has now exceeded $6bn, underscoring the depth of bilateral economic cooperation and the growing role of Korea in supporting Egypt’s industrial and export ambitions.

Speaking at the Egypt–South Korea Economic Partnership Conference, Kouchouk noted that Korean investors have delivered a “distinguished experience” in localising industries across multiple sectors, while leveraging Egypt’s strategic position as a regional hub for manufacturing and exports to global markets.

He stressed that Egypt remains committed to expanding international partnerships to attract private sector investments, positioning Korean cooperation as a model of a promising economic and developmental alliance. “We are working to broaden the scope of this cooperation in the coming period,” he said, pointing to rising bilateral trade flows, which reached $1.6bn in 2024.

The minister explained that both sides are actively seeking new investment opportunities, particularly in industrial and technological sectors, where Korea’s advanced expertise can play a vital role in supporting Egypt’s development strategy. “The two countries share a common vision to achieve their developmental goals through deeper economic and trade partnerships,” Kouchouk added.

The growing momentum in Egypt–Korea relations reflects Cairo’s wider strategy of positioning itself as a hub for regional investment, industrialisation, and technology transfer, while offering global partners access to Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.