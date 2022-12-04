Governor of Egypt’s Ismailia, Sherif Fahmy Beshara, said the total value of the governorate's agricultural exports during the first eleven months (11M) of 2022 hit $223.20 million, Akhbar El-Yom reported.

The governorate exported a total of 48.38 million tonnes of vegetables, fruits, and field crops, as well as medicinal and aromatic plants during the January-November period in 2022.

For his part, the Under-secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture in Ismailia, Ismail El-attar, said the export of agricultural products during November 2022 alone generated $14.18 million, with a volume of fruit, vegetables, and field crops totalling 936,680 tonnes.

A total of 527 tonnes of vegetables were exported in November at a value of $743,697. In the meantime, 359 tonnes of fruits were exported at a value nearing $558,168 last month while up to 935,800 tonnes of field crops were exported at a value exceeding $12.87 million.

Head of Marketing at the Directorate of Agriculture in Ismailia, Fathi Mahrous, stated that these items have been shipped to a number of Arab and foreign countries and to destinations within the European Union (EU).

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).