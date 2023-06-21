Tunisia - The International Food Show Africa - IFSA Africa 2023 opened, on Tuesday at the Kram Exhibition Centre in Tunis and will run until June 23, 2023.

Around 100 exhibitors from 16 African countries are taking part in the exhibition, which covers the entire spectrum of food and beverage processing and packaging technologies, as well as cold chain, storage and logistics solutions.

The event brings together decision makers, manufacturers, retailers, professionals, importers and distributors in the agri-food industry.

IFSA Africa aims to provide a platform for exhibitors to showcase their products, bring together local and international producers and brands, and create networking opportunities with targeted African visitors.

It also streamlines support for SME development, promotes African networking and facilitates meetings with regional and national organisations and institutions.

The exhibition provides an opportunity to promote all aspects of the national agri-food industry, including production, industrialisation, packaging, transport and logistics, to African markets, with the aim of strengthening economic ties between Tunisia and the rest of the continent.

Minister of Trade and Export Development, Kalthoum Ben Rejeb, who inaugurated the exhibition, presented the "Consumer Rights Respecting Company" labels to 15 public and private companies, including the National Institute of Consumption and the Ellouhoum Company. This label is awarded by the Tunisian Organisation for Consumer Information (OTIC).

