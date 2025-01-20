The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its forecast for Egypt's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth by 0.5% and 1% for the current and next fiscal years (FYs) 2024/2025 and 2025/2026, according to January’s World Economic Outlook Report.

The global organization now expects Egypt's real GDP to hit 3.6% in FY 2024/2025 and 4.1% in FY 2025/2026.

In October's projections, the IMF anticipated that Egypt would manage inflation at a faster rate during the current FY 2024/2025, with inflation forecasted to drop to 21.2%.

Egypt is expected to receive a new tranche worth $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in January.

In December, The IMF and the Egyptian government reached a staff-level agreement on the fourth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).