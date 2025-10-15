Arab Finance: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised upward its forecast for Egypt’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth in fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026 to 4.5%, up from its July estimate of 4.1%, according to the IMF’s World Economic Outlook report for October 2025.

The report also showed that Egypt now ranks second among oil-importing countries in projected economic growth, following Uzbekistan.

The IMF expects inflation in Egypt to drop significantly to 11.8% in FY 2025/2026, compared to an average of 20.4% in FY 2024/2025.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate is forecast to decline slightly to 7.3% in FY 2025/2026 from 7.4% in the previous FY.

Last month, Head of the IMF Julie Kozack announced that the fund will combine and complete the fifth and sixth reviews of Egypt’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program this fall.

