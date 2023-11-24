Telecom Egypt has signed a cooperation agreement with the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) to launch ICANN Managed Root Server (IMRS) at the former’s Regional Data Hub (RDB), the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology stated.

This will boost internet flexibility at the local and regional levels by promoting data transfer in the country and reducing reliance on external servers and networks.

It is worth mentioning that the IMRS system will provide internet users with security cyberattack prevention services, along with extending access to internet services in Africa.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).