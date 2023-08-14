Ibnsina Pharma (ISPH) reported a 48.97% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company for the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the consolidated financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 13th.

Consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company amounted to EGP 132.003 million in H1 2023, compared to a profit of EGP 88.609 million in H1 2022.

Moreover, the company recorded consolidated net sales of EGP 14.697 billion in the January-June period of 2023, up from EGP 10.261 billion in the same period of 2022.

Meanwhile, the company’s standalone net profit after tax stood at EGP 153.260 million in H1 2023, rising from EGP 86.906 million in the corresponding half last year.

Established in 2001, Ibnsina Pharma is the second-largest pharmaceutical distributor in Egypt, distributing products from over 350 global and local companies to more than 46,000 customers of pharmacies, hospitals, wholesalers, and healthcare institutions.

