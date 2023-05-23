Ibnsina Pharma (ISPH) reported a 22.18% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, according to the consolidated financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 23rd.

Consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company amounted to EGP 72.554 million in Q1 2023, compared to a profit of EGP 59.383 million in Q1 2022.

Moreover, the company recorded consolidated net sales of EGP 6.843 billion in the January-March period of 2023, up from EGP 5.332 billion in the same period of 2022.

Meanwhile, the company’s standalone net profit after tax stood at EGP 81.911 million in Q1 2023, rising from EGP 57.265 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

Established in 2001, Ibnsina Pharma is the second-largest pharmaceutical distributor in Egypt, distributing products from over 350 global and local companies to more than 46,000 customers of pharmacies, hospitals, wholesalers, and healthcare institutions.

