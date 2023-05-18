Ambassador Ehab Badawi, Assistant Foreign Minister for Multilateral Affairs and International Security, received Ambassador Sergei Vershinin, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation for Multilateral Affairs, and his accompanying delegation, as part of the delegation’s visit to Cairo to consult on the most prominent issues of mutual interest related to international multilateral work.

The consultations dealt with many topics of common interest, the most prominent of which were the reform of the United Nations(UN) system and multilateral action, especially the efforts to reform and expand the Security Council, in accordance with the provisions of the Charter of the UN and consistent with the rules of public international law.

The role of the UN in addressing international and regional issues, as well as international peacekeeping and peacebuilding efforts in various countries were also discussed.

The two sides discussed issues related to the challenges facing the multilateral work system, including the work entrusted to specialized international agencies.

They also discussed UN efforts for nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, including efforts to denuclearize the Middle East region, as well as efforts to prevent an arms race in outer space.

During the consultations, ambassador Badawi reviewed the determinants of the Egyptian position in connection with the UN system’s handling of the current regional situations and crises.

The two sides also discussed the prospects of the UN role in the settlement of disputes and conflicts witnessed by the countries of the region, in order to achieve peace and establish stability in the region as a common goal of the two countries.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

