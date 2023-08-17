Hayat Egypt, a subsidiary of Türkiye-based fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) Hayat, is planning to invest a further $55 million until the end of 2024 through opening two factories specialized in non-woven products and tissues, as per an emailed press release.

The company’s future investments are estimated at $210 million, which are expected to create 500 direct employment opportunities.

It is worth noting that the company has invested over $550 million in Egypt so far, in addition to opening five production facilities, providing more than 1,600 direct job opportunities and 900 indirect job opportunities, and rolling out nine of its brands in the Egyptian consumer market.

