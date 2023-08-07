Grinta, an e-commerce platform digitizing the pharmaceutical supply chain, has acquired the business to business (B2B) e-commerce platform Auto-Cure to boost its business in the country, an emailed press release revealed.

This marks Grinta’s third acquisition in Egypt since its inception in 2021.

“The acquisition of Auto Cure is a testament to Grinta’s dedication to delivering value to their clients and growing its presence in the Egyptian market,” Grinta’s Co-founder and CEO Mohamed Azab commented.

