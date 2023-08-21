GOMYCODE, the leading global company in the field of training and innovation, has announced its expansion in the Egyptian market with the aim of enhancing the learning process and providing training opportunities for young people, with the aim of enabling them to acquire the skills and expertise necessary to enter the labor market with confidence and efficiency. This step comes within the framework of the company’s strategy to create an educational environment that enhances the development of the future workforce, and supports Egypt’s Vision 2030.

Thanks to its extensive experience in the field of training, GOMYCODE offers specialized training centers that provide valuable content and curricula, and seeks in particular to meet the needs of the local and global market, by providing an innovative blended education model that combines direct training by professional trainers with active and self-learning, This enables young people to develop their skills in a variety of fields including web development, digital marketing, data science and artificial intelligence.

Ahmed Iraqi, General Manager of GOMYCODE Egypt, said: “We believe that continuous and professional training is an effective means in the labor market, and that it is the password for developing skills and improving performance, and we strive to provide training programs that meet the needs of young people in all fields, because we believe that education Training can be the main driver of development and success, so we are always keen to provide innovative and effective training that contributes to building a better future for individuals and societies. all areas of technology.”

Iraqi added that GOMYCODE seeks to expand in the Egyptian market, due to its promising opportunities for growth, pointing out that the company plans to increase its investments and expand its activities to accommodate a larger number of young people, and pointed out that “GOMYCODE ” is looking forward to expanding all over the Republic, including increasing the number of its branches in Greater Cairo. Four centers of the company were opened in the Fifth Settlement, 6th of October City, Dokki and Heliopolis. New centers are soon to be opened in other regions.

GOMYCODE has an ambitious vision for expansion and growth, having recently announced the closing of an $8m Series A funding round. This round was led by Africa Invest through the Cathay Africa Invest Innovation Fund (CAIF) and Proparco. The company is currently present in 8 African countries, and aims to strengthen its presence in 12 countries in the Middle East and Africa region by the end of 2024, including countries such as South Africa, Kenya, Ghana and Saudi Arabia. The company continues to provide outstanding and innovative training for young people, with the aim of supporting the achievement of their professional and personal goals in an ever-evolving society. This funding will help the company achieve its vision, deepen its impact in the region, and increase educational and training opportunities for youth.

