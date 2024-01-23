SHARJAH - The American University of Sharjah (AUS) College of Engineering (CEN) and the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) have joined forces in a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed recently.

Under the agreement, which operates within the framework of the AUS Engineering Al Nukhba (elite) Programme, SNOC will support the training of AUS students through internships required for graduation, providing them with hands-on experience to complement their academic studies and practical understanding of the oil and gas industry.

This collaboration will also see SNOC and AUS jointly supervise select student capstone projects, fostering innovation and practical problem-solving skills among students.

Additionally, SNOC experts will share their insights in areas crucial for the students' professional growth.

The partnership also lays the foundation for joint research and development projects, combining the academic expertise of AUS with the industry experience of SNOC to address key challenges in the sector.

Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the AUS College of Engineering, said, "This collaboration with SNOC enhances our engineering students' educational journey, building upon our firm relationship. SNOC's continued funding and support for several innovative research projects provide our students with unparalleled opportunities for real-world experiences and research. This partnership is pivotal in their professional development, offering a unique platform for applying theoretical knowledge in practical settings."

Hatem Al Mosa, Chief Executive Officer of SNOC, said, "SNOC is proud to join hands with AUS, fostering a collective commitment to taking an active and positive social role in our community, a commitment that we take seriously. SNOC has been for several years sponsoring interns and undertaking National Development Programmes to build a competent national workforce in its different disciplines."

The AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Programme is a crucial link between CEN and industry partners to promote community engagement, prioritise student-centred approaches to education and training, and drive research and innovation in globally significant areas aligned with the UAE's innovation agenda.