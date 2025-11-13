Arab Finance: Gold prices in Egypt maintained their stability on Wednesday, according to Dahab Masr’s data.

At 3:11 pm, the 24-karat gold price recorded EGP 6,320.51 per gram for buying and EGP 6,262.23 for selling.

The 21-karat gold price amounted to EGP 5,531 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,480 for selling.

The international gold ounce price hit $4,129.7 for buying and $4,129.1 for selling.

