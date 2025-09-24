Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively jumped on mid-Tuesday after the 24-karat gold registered EGP 5,782.75 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,811.5 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold climbed to EGP 5,301 for purchasing and EGP 5,327.25 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold price increased to EGP 5,060 per gram for buying and EGP 5,085 for selling.

The 18-karat gold rose to EGP 4,337.25 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,358.5 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold pound’s price amounted to EGP 40,480 for buying and EGP 40,680 for selling.

Globally, the prices recorded a fresh record high, driven by increased expectations of further U.S. rate cuts, Reuters reported.

The leap came as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the day for further policy cues.

