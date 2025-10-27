Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt continued falling on Sunday, according to Dahab Masr’s data.

By 3:48 pm, the 24-karat gold price registered EGP 6,349.08 per gram for buying and EGP 6,285.09 for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold stood at EGP 5,556 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,550 for selling.

The international gold ounce price hit $4,115.5 for buying and $4,112.7 for selling.

