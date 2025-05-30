Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively rose on Thursday, with the 24-karat recording EGP 5,257.25 per gram for buying and EGP 5,285.75 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold price also went up to EGP 4,819 for purchasing and EGP 4,845.25 per gram for selling.

The 21-karat gold registered EGP 4,600 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,625 for selling.

Likewise, the 18-karat gold climbed to EGP 3,942.75 per gram for buying and EGP 3,964.25 for selling.

The gold pound’s price stood at EGP 36,800 for buying and EGP 37,000 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold ounce’s price hit $3,311.56 for purchasing and $3,311.85 for selling.

Globally, the gold prices fell to their lowest levels in more than a week on May 29th, after a US federal court blocked President Donald Trump's "reciprocal tariffs".