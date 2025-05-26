Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt dropped on Sunday, with the 24-karat recording EGP 5,360 per gram for buying and EGP 5,382.75 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price also declined to EGP 4,913.25 for buying and EGP 4,934.25 per gram for selling.

The 21-karat gold hit EGP 4,690 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,710 for selling.

Likewise, the 18-karat gold price fell to EGP 4,020 per gram for buying and EGP 4,037.25 for selling.

The gold pound’s price reached EGP 37,520 for buying and EGP 37,680 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold ounce’s price registered $3,357.45 for purchasing and $3,358.42 for selling.