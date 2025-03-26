Arab Finance: Gold prices in Egypt dropped on Tuesday after the 24-karat fell to EGP 4,862.75 per gram for buying and EGP 4,885.75 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold price recorded EGP 4,457.5 for buying and EGP 4,478.5 per gram for selling.

Moreover, the 21-karat gold price went down to EGP 4,255 per gram for buying and EGP 4,275 for selling.

The 18-karat gold stood at EGP 3,647.25 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,664.25 for selling.

The gold pound’s price also fell to EGP 34,040 for buying and EGP 34,200 for selling.

Finally, the gold ounce registered $3,024.29 for buying and $3,024.58 for selling.

