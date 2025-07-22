Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt fell on Monday after the 24-karat gold recorded EGP 5,314.25 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,337.25 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

Likewise, the 22-karat gold price dropped to EGP 4,871.5 for buying and EGP 4,892.5 per gram for selling.

The 21-karat gold price went down to EGP 4,650 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,670 for selling.

Meanwhile, the 18-karat gold price slipped to EGP 3,985.75 per gram for buying and EGP 4,002.75 for selling.

The gold pound’s price recorded EGP 37,200 for purchasing and EGP 37,360 for selling.