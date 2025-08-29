Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt recorded a collective gain on Thursday, with the 24-karat gold hitting EGP 5,262.75 per gram for buying and EGP 5,291.5 for selling, iSagha’s data indicated.

Likewise, the 22-karat gold rose to EGP 4,824.25 for purchasing and EGP 4,850.5 per gram for selling.

The 21-karat gold price reached EGP 4,605 per gram for buying and EGP 4,630 for selling.

Meanwhile, the 18-karat gold recorded EGP 3,947.25 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,968.5 for selling.

Finally, the gold pound’s price hit EGP 36,840 for buying and EGP 37,040 for selling.

