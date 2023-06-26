Tunisia - Tunisia ranks 6th in the MENA region and 128th globally in the Global Gender Gap 2023 Index, down 8 spots since last year, with a score of 64.2%, down 1% from a year ago.

This 17th edition of the annual Global Gender Gap report published on June 21, 2023 by the World Economic Forum benchmarks gender parity across 146 countries, providing a basis for robust crosscountry analysis.

As an official partner of the World Economic Forum, the Institut Arabe des Chefs d'Entreprises (IACE) conducted this survey in the case of Tunisia.

It presents the Global Gender Gap Index annually benchmarks the current state and evolution of gender parity across four key dimensions: Economic Participation and Opportunity, Educational Attainment, Health and Survival and Political Empowerment.

Economic Participation and Opportunity

Tunisia ranks 10th in the MENA region and 138th worldwide, with a score of 45.1% for economic participation and opportunities.

This pillar includes the participation gap (the difference between women and men in labour force participation rates), the pay gap and the gender gap in legislators, senior civil servants and technical and professional workers.

Educational attainment

Under this pillar, which measures the gap between women's and men's current access to education in terms of enrolment rates in primary, secondary school and higher education, Tunisia comes 11th in the MENA region and 117th in the world, with a score of 95%.

According to the report, the country has achieved gender parity in both secondary and higher education, but ranks 121st in terms of literacy rates.

Health and survival

This sub-index gives an overview of the health gap between women and men using two indicators: Sex ratio at birth and the gap between the healthy life expectancy in good health of women and men.

Tunisia comes 2nd in the MENA region and 81st globally, with a score of 96.6%, the report reveals, adding that the country has also achieved parity in the sex ratio at birth.

In terms of healthy life expectancy, Tunisia is 92nd, according to the report.

According to the report, based on changes in global average scores for each sub-index, at the current rate of progress, it will take 162 years to close the gender gap in political power, 169 years to close the gender gap in economic participation and opportunity, and 16 years to close the gender gap in educational attainment.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).