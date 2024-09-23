Arab Finance: General Motors Egypt celebrated the production of its millionth vehicle at its factory, marking a significant milestone for the company’s local manufacturing efforts, as per a statement.

The event was attended by key figures, including Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir, and other officials and representatives from General Motors.

The milestone highlights General Motors Egypt's role as the first private car manufacturing company in the country to achieve such a feat in cooperation with General Motors International.

The factory in Alexandria, established nearly 90 years ago, serves as General Motors' first regional industrial facility and exports to Euro-Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and African markets.

General Motors Egypt produces over 90% of its sales volume locally in collaboration with numerous local suppliers.

El-Wazir emphasized the importance of this milestone, noting that it aligns with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s directives to transform Egypt into a regional industrial hub in accordance with sustainable and environmentally friendly standards.

He highlighted the future vision of the Ministry of Industry’s National Strategy for Industry 2024/2030, which aims to leverage Egypt's resources and strategic location to develop local manufacturing and green industries.

The factory’s production capabilities are expected to support major national projects and help meet the increasing demand for locally manufactured vehicles.

General Motors Egypt has adopted advanced production techniques, reduced emissions, and optimized energy use to comply with global environmental goals.

The event concluded with El-Wazir tour of the factory, where attendees, including ministers and company leaders, observed the production stages of various vehicle models, including tank transporters, jumbo trucks, and seven-seater passenger cars.

They also explored the locally manufactured components used in the assembly process.

