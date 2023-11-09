Restaurant management solutions provider Foodics has partnered with the food and beverage supplies platform Suplyd to offer supply chain management solutions to Egyptian restaurants, as per an emailed press release.

The partnership will enable restaurant owners to manage inventory and procurement operations easily.

In addition, Foodics clients will have access to a wide range of supplies at competitive prices, along with making informed purchasing decisions from various well-known brands.

“Our partnership with Suplyd brings a new level of cost-effectiveness and ease of doing business for our valued Foodics clients in Egypt,” General Manager of Foodics in Egypt Belal Zahran commented.

“Together, we will empower the industry and deliver an exceptional supply chain experience to every restaurant,” CEO of Suplyd Gohar Said stated.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).