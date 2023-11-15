Ismailia National Food Industries (Foodico) (INFI) reported a 77.19% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit for the first nine months of 2023, according to the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 14th.

The company recorded a net profit after tax of EGP 19.792 million in the nine months ended September 30th, compared to EGP 11.170 million in the same period last year.

Net sales amounted to EGP 106.137 million in the first nine months of 2023, up from EGP 72.459 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Foodico is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the food industry. The company exports its products to UAE, Europe, the US, Canada, and Australia.

