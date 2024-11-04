Credit ratings agency Fitch raised Egypt's rating to "B" from "B-" on Friday, citing the country's stronger finances on the back of several foreign investments and support, and tighter monetary conditions.

"Egypt's external finances have been bolstered... FX buffers have recovered, and we have somewhat greater confidence that the more flexible exchange rate policy will prove more durable than in the past," Fitch said, as it also assigned Egypt a stable outlook.

The North African nation has been seeking large-scale investments as it tries to overcome a long-running economic crisis that led to record inflation, a rising debt burden and sharp currency devaluations over the past two years.

Egypt secured an upsized loan package of $8 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this year, as well as a $35 billion real estate investment package from Abu Dhabi, and roughly $1 billion from the EU which helped stabilise its economy.

While Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi suggested last month that his administration might reconsider the IMF deal amid increased regional pressures facing the country, the financial body maintained that the loan size was appropriate.

On Friday, Fitch also warned that further escalation of regional conflict represents a key risk for Egypt.

Attacks on Red Sea shipping by Yemen's Houthis has diverted traffic from the Suez Canal bleeding out Egypt's money stream and hitting tourism revenues. The broader Middle East conflict also poses several risks.

