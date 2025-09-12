BRUSSELS – The European Council announced Thursday that the first-ever summit between the European Union and Egypt will be held on October 22 in Brussels.

The EU will be represented by European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, while Egypt will be represented by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

According to the Council’s statement, the summit comes within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership established in March 2024 that aims to deepen political and economic cooperation while supporting stability, peace, and shared prosperity.

The summit will also address pressing global issues, including the situation in the Middle East, Russia’s war against Ukraine, as well as multilateralism, trade, migration, and security.