Arab Finance: ExxonMobil Egypt organized a specialized workshop titled "ExxonMobil Egypt Power Generation Seminar," as part of its strategy to grow Egypt's energy sector and enhance operational efficiency for its customers, as per an emailed press release.

The workshop, focused on power generation, brought together over 80 participants from the energy and electricity production sector, particularly customers from power plants and the New and Renewable Energy Authority.

During the workshop, the company presented its latest solutions and services designed to enable its customers to achieve more efficient and sustainable operational performance.

The workshop aimed to enhance performance effectiveness by showcasing the newest Mobil turbine oils and the latest advancements in global lubrication technology to ensure the optimal performance of power generation turbines.

It also introduced the Mobil Serv Lubricant Analysis (MSLA) service as a key tool to allow customers to improve turbine performance, extend equipment life, and seize new opportunities to upgrade their services.

Amr Abou Eita, Chairman and Managing Director of ExxonMobil Egypt, commented: "The workshop embodies the company's approach of integrating practical experience with technical excellence to deliver sustainable added value to the energy sector. We constantly strive to contribute to the growth of Egypt's industrial sector and, thereby support, the Egyptian economy."

For his part, Ahmed El Ramly, Commercial Sales Manager at ExxonMobil Egypt, stated: "At ExxonMobil Egypt, we value our close relationships with our customers and remain committed to continuously investing in their training and skills development, providing them with the tools they need to succeed.”

