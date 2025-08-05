Arab Finance: Emirates NBD Egypt logged 20% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at EGP 3 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to EGP 2.5 billion, according to the financial statements.

The lender’s net profits before taxes increased by 18% to EGP 4.39 billion at the end of June 2025 from EGP 3.77 billion in H1 2024.

Net interest income exceeded EGP 6 billion in the first six months of 2025, an annual growth of 17% from EGP 5 billion.

The net commissions and fees hit EGP 918 million during H1 2025, higher by 14% YoY than EGP 809 million.

Additionally, the shareholders' equity hiked by 15% YoY to EGP 20 billion by the end of June 2025 from EGP 17 billion.

Emirates NBD Egypt continued to achieve sustainable growth in its total assets, registering EGP 192 billion in the January-June 2025 period, up 21% from EGP 159 billion by the end of December 2024.

The customer loans soared by 15% YoY to EGP 97 billion in H1 2025 from EGP 84 billion, including individual loans of EGP 21 billion and corporate loans of EGP 76 billion.

The bank reported a rise of 15% in customer deposits to EGP 148 billion at the end of June 2025, compared to EGP 128 billion by the end of 2024. A total of EGP 85 billion was related to corporates and EGP 63 billion related to individuals.