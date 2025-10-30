Emaar Properties founder Mohamed Alabbar announced that the company is preparing to sign an agreement with a Saudi partner to develop a new project in Egypt within the coming weeks.

In an interview with Asharq Business on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Alabbar said discussions are underway with Abdullah Saleh Kamel, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dallah Albaraka Holding Group, to finalize the development of a prime piece of land.

Founded in 1997 in the UAE, Emaar Properties has grown into one of the world’s largest real estate developers, with net assets of around $48.3 billion.

The company’s portfolio spans residential and commercial developments, shopping malls, hospitality, and entertainment.

Its integrated approach and focus on design excellence have positioned it as a global leader in creating modern, sustainable urban communities.

