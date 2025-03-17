Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib and a delegation from India-based conglomerate company Lulu Group International discussed investment opportunities in the Egyptian market, according to a statement.

As part of his current visit to India, El-Khatib met with Najimudeen Ebrahim Kutty, CEO of Fair Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Lulu Group, and Rakeesh Ravi, the company's Commercial Manager and Director.

The meeting reviewed the state's economic policies and investment opportunities in Egypt.

The minister affirmed Egypt’s keenness to provide an attractive investment environment, highlighting the government’s efforts to facilitate procedures for investors.

El Khatib added that the partnership between Egypt and India enhances economic cooperation across various sectors, particularly in trade, industry, and logistics services.

He stressed the importance of leveraging Egypt's strategic location as a gateway to African and European markets.

For his part, Kutty noted that the group already owns nine Lulu Hypermarket branches in Egypt, adding that it plans to expand by launching new branches.

The group also aims to establish cold storage facilities to support exports from Egypt to global markets, Kutty stated.

