The Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA) has reminded taxpayers that only eight days remain to take advantage of the tax relief measures introduced under Law No. 5 of 2025, issued on 12 February as part of the government’s first package of tax facilities.

In a statement on Monday, the Authority explained that the law offers several incentives to taxpayers. These include settling disputes relating to tax periods before 1 January 2020; filing for assessment and paying due taxes on real estate disposals or transactions involving unlisted securities conducted in the five years preceding the law’s enactment; and submitting original or amended tax returns for income tax covering 2020 to 2023, as well as value-added tax from 2020 to 2024.

The ETA emphasised that these measures reflect the shared vision of the Ministry of Finance and the Authority to resolve outstanding disputes, alleviate taxpayers’ burdens, and encourage voluntary compliance—ultimately opening a new phase based on partnership, certainty, and mutual trust. This approach is also designed to help integrate the informal economy into the formal system and contribute to achieving national development goals.

The Authority further clarified that applications for the Integrated Tax System for Small and Micro Enterprises—with annual revenues below EGP 20m under Law No. 6 of 2025—can be submitted at any time, via the Authority’s official website. However, to benefit from the tax amnesty on liabilities for periods prior to enrolment, taxpayers must register by 12 August.

To support taxpayers, the Authority said it continues to raise awareness about the relief package and to offer free technical assistance. This includes on-site support teams at tax offices and centres, as well as daily online seminars, details of which are posted on the Authority’s official Facebook page. Explanatory videos are also available on the Authority’s website and YouTube channel, alongside a detailed guide to the tax facilities.

