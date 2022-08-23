Egypt’s strategic reserve of wheat is sufficient for seven months for the first time, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported on August 22nd, citing the Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali Moselhi.

The total supply of locally-produced wheat has reached 3.9 million tons so far, Moselhi revealed, adding that the deadline for supply is by the end of this month.

Moslehi also added that the strategic reserve of essential goods is sufficient for many months, pointing out that strategic reserves of oil and sugar are sufficient for 6 months, while rice reserve is enough for 3 months.

He stated that Egypt will import 30,000 tons of wheat from India, noting that the rice supply season will begin soon.

Furthermore, Moselhi announced the completion of the feasibility study for the huge marketplace project to be executed in cooperation with a French partner.

The project will be established in two areas spanning 108 feddan and 20 feddan at a cost of around €100 million, Moselhi revealed.

