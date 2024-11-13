Egypt’s trade deficit climbed by 21.3% year on year (YoY) in August, reaching $4.88 billion, versus $4.03 billion, data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) showed.

The increase in the deficit was driven by a 7.2% drop in exports, which amounted to $3.45 billion, compared to $3.72 billion in August 2023.

Meanwhile, imports surged by 7.6%, reaching $8.34 billion in August 2024, compared to $7.75 billion in the same month last year.

