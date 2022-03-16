Cairo – Egypt’s trade deficit retreated by 21.6% to $2.41 billion in December 2021 from $3.08 billion in the same month of 2020, according to the latest data released by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Exports

The country's exports hiked by 45.3% year-on-year (YoY) to $4.32 billion in December, compared to $2.97 billion.

Exports of ready-made garments, plastics, and flat-rolled products of iron or steel rose by 33%, 28.4%, and 22.1%, respectively.

Meanwhile, exports of fruits, fertilisers, and furniture declined by 0.9%, 25.1%, and 7.6%, respectively.

Imports

Egypt's imports jumped by 11.3% YoY to $6.73 billion in December, compared to $6.05 billion.

Imports of petroleum products, raw materials of iron and steel, and vehicles increased by 71.2%, 93.9%, and 50.8%, respectively.

On the other hand, The country recorded a decrease in imports of wheat by 7.8%, corn by 8.6%, and crude oil by 63.8%.

