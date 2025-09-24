Arab Finance: Egypt’s total exports amounted to $45.3 billion in 2024, up 6.5% year-on-year (YoY) from $42.6 billion, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Non-oil exports climbed by 14.4% to $39.9 billion last year from $34.9 billion at the end of December 2023.

On the other hand, oil and electricity exports fell by 29.1% YoY to $5.5 billion in 2024 from $7.7 billion.

Saudi Arabia topped Egypt’s exporting destinations in 2024, with exported goods valued at $3.5 billion, accounting for 7.7% of total exports. Turkey came in second place with $3.4 billion, making up 7.6% of total exports.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s total imports reached $95.3 billion in 2024, an annual growth of 13.2% from $84.2 billion.

Likewise, the non-oil imports jumped by 9.2% to $79.2 billion last year from $72.6 billion in 2023.

Oil and electricity imports stood at $16.1 billion, higher by 38.3% YoY than $11.7 billion.

China led Egypt’s importing destinations in 2024, with imports worth $15.7 billion, making up 16.5% of Egypt’s total imports. Saudi Arabia ranked second with $7.9 billion, accounting for 8.3%.

