Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi directed the government to expand social protection measures, represented in the “Takaful w Karama” programme, by adding one million families to the programme, bringing the number of beneficiaries to more than 20 million nationwide.

The measures also include the disbursement of exceptional aid to nine million families for the next six months, at a total cost of about EGP 1bn per month for the most needy families and pensioners who receive a monthly pension of less than EGP 2,500, as well as from workers in the state’s administrative apparatus who receive a salary less than EGP 2,700 per month.

This came during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali El-Moselhi, Minister of Interior Mahmoud Tawfek, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait, and Minister of Social Solidarity Nevine El-Kabbaj, to follow up on the social protection measures in the light of the repercussions of the current global economic crisis on the local society.

The president’s directives included enhancing food security for poor families, by expanding the distribution of subsidized food commodities, up to 2 million food boxes per month, through the Armed Forces’ commercial outlets.

In addition, the president urged that the Ministry of Endowments, in partnership with the Ministry of Social Solidarity, distribute “sacrificial meat” throughout the year. The Ministry of Finance provided the necessary financial resources to this end, amounting to about EGP 11bn.

During the meeting, the Minister of Social Solidarity reviewed the social protection programmes, the most important of which are subsidizing bread and food commodities, cash aid, health programmes, insurance and pension funds, and housing support. She noted that the total expenditure on social protection activities comes from the state budget, noting that it increased over the previous years, reaching nearly EGP 500bn in the current fiscal year’s budget.

Furthermore, the president followed up on the current situation of the stock of basic strategic commodities, especially grains, cereals, and oils, where the Minister of Supply explained that the stock of these commodities is sufficient for seven months. He highlighted the state’s development of a new silos system which clearly reflected on the state’s ability to confront emergencies and provide the necessary needs during the COVID-19 crisis and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

