CAIRO - Conditions in Egypt's non-oil private sector declined more slowly in November as output and new orders dropped at a slower pace, according to the latest Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data from S&P Global.

The PMI edged up to 49.2 in November from 49.0 in October, inching closer to the 50.0 threshold that separates growth from contraction. Despite the improvement, the index still indicated a marginal downturn in business conditions.

"Declines in output and new business slowed across the non-oil sector in November, indicating that business conditions are close to stabilising," said S&P economist David Owen.

Output levels fell for the third consecutive month, attributed to persistently weak customer demand. However, some firms reported a pick-up in new work, hinting at signs of recovery.

The output sub-index improved to 49.1 from 47.9 in October, while the new orders sub-index climbed to 48.7 from 47.6.

The manufacturing sector showed modest growth in goods orders, which helped offset declines in construction, wholesale & retail, and services.

Employment numbers decreased in November, their first reduction after four months of expansion. Companies cited reduced sales volumes and weaker confidence as reasons for not replacing voluntary leavers.

Input prices, at 55.9, rose at the slowest pace since July, with lower wage growth contributing to a four-month low in cost inflation. However, purchase prices continued to climb, partly due to a stronger US dollar.

Firms remained cautious about future business activity. Output expectations for the year ahead, at 50.5, was the second-lowest the series' history.

