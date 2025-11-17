Egypt’s non-oil exports grew markedly in the first ten months of 2025, rising to $40.578bn from $34.148bn in the same period last year—an 18.8% increase—according to Essam El-Naggar, Chairperson of the General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC).

Engineering exports, particularly in home appliances and tableware, recorded $1.1bn from January to September 2025, underscoring the continued strength of the engineering industries sector.

The International Buyers Mission HATS 2025 launched in Cairo from 16 to 18 November, inaugurated by El-Naggar and Sherif El-Sayyad, Chairman of the Engineering Export Council of Egypt. This year’s edition brings together 27 Egyptian manufacturers and 55 international buyers representing 29 countries.

El-Naggar described HATS 2025 as a strategic platform for enhancing the global visibility of Egypt’s engineering industries. He said total exports are expected to close the year between $48bn and $50bn—potentially the highest in Egypt’s history—driven by expansion into new markets and stronger product competitiveness. These developments, he noted, reflect the effectiveness of government initiatives supporting exporters and improving the overall trade environment.

Highlighting the engineering sector’s manufacturing capacity and technological advancement, El-Naggar affirmed that GOEIC continues to assist companies through quality assurance programs and by facilitating access to international markets, reinforcing the sector’s role as a key pillar of the national economy.

For his part, El-Sayyad said engineering exports—especially home appliances and tableware—have posted strong growth in several major markets due to rising global demand for Egyptian products. HATS, he added, is integral to the Council’s export-expansion strategy, offering direct B2B meetings and factory visits that showcase the industry’s technological capabilities and production standards.

El-Sayyad described HATS 2025 as a vital forum for promoting Egyptian engineering products and deepening trade ties with partners across the Gulf, Africa, and Europe.

Mai Helmy, Executive Director of the Engineering Export Council, said the 2025 edition builds on the success of previous rounds held since 2019, which have led to concrete export deals and expanded the sector’s global presence. The Council, she noted, is prioritizing buyers from high-growth and promising markets, with HATS now serving as one of Egypt’s most effective tools for connecting manufacturers with international importers and distributors.

Helmy emphasized that Egypt’s engineering sector has the production capability and competitiveness needed to support the national goal of raising total annual exports to $145bn.

