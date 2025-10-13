Egypt’s net international reserves increased by $2.8bn over the past year, reaching $49.5bn in September 2025, up from $46.7bn in the same month of 2024 — marking the highest level on record.

According to a recent report by Fitch Ratings, Egypt’s net international reserves are expected to exceed $50bn by the end of 2025, reflecting continued improvement in the country’s external position and a narrowing current account deficit. The report attributed this positive outlook to robust growth in exports and workers’ remittances, a strong recovery in tourism, and improving Suez Canal revenues.

Egypt’s foreign reserves consist of a diversified basket of major international currencies, including the US dollar, euro, British pound, Japanese yen, and Chinese yuan. Their composition varies in line with exchange rate movements and global market conditions and is managed under a strategic framework set by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The primary function of the CBE’s reserves — which include both foreign currencies and gold — is to ensure the availability of essential imports, meet external debt obligations, and provide a buffer during periods of reduced foreign currency inflows or economic volatility.

Banking expert Mohamed Abdel Aal said the rise in Egypt’s foreign reserves to this level demonstrates the country’s strengthened external financial position and its ability to meet international obligations. “This increase provides greater flexibility in facing global economic or financial shocks,” he added.

He noted that the upward trajectory of reserves also reflects the success of Egypt’s monetary and economic policies in attracting foreign investments and improving foreign currency inflows — two essential factors in stabilising the national currency and supporting the domestic market.

According to Abdel Aal, the current level of reserves is sufficient to cover Egypt’s import needs and external commitments for more than seven months, well above the globally recognised safety benchmark of three months.

The sustained rise in Egypt’s reserves underscores growing investor confidence and the effectiveness of policy measures aimed at strengthening the country’s financial stability and resilience in the face of global economic challenges.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

