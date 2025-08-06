Arab Finance: Egypt's net foreign assets (NFAs) amounted to EGP 741.813 billion at the end of June 2025, compared to EGP 732.556 billion last May, according to a statement.

On an annual basis, the NFAs went higher when compared to EGP 626.626 billion at the end of June 2024.

Total foreign assets hit EGP 4.147 billion end-June, with the assets with the CBE reaching EGP 2.351 trillion and those with banks standing at EGP 1.796 trillion.

Meanwhile, total foreign liabilities with the CBE and banks combined amounted to EGP 3.405 trillion, versus EGP 3.379 trillion in May.