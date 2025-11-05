Arab Finance: Net foreign assets (NFAs) of Egypt’s banking sector hit EGP 996.148 billion at the end of September 2025, an annual leap from EGP 498.697 billion, according to the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) data.

On a monthly basis, NFAs jumped from the EGP 870.361 billion recorded at the end of August 2025.

Total foreign assets with the CBE stood at EGP 2.324 trillion, while foreign assets with banks amounted to EGP 1.993 trillion.

Meanwhile, the total amount of foreign liabilities with both the CBE and banks reached EGP 3.322 trillion last September.